‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘The Chosen’ Directors Launch $75 Million Faith-Based Studio

The creative minds behind hit film “Jesus Revolution” and series “The Chosen” announced in December that they have teamed up with a former Netflix executive to launch a $75 million faith-based entertainment studio.

“Jesus Revolution” director-producer Jon Erwin, former YouTube and Netflix executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and “The Chosen” creator-director Dallas Jenkins are officially bringing us the Wonder Project, a new, faith-based entertainment studio, according to Variety. Merryman Hoogstraten will lead the project as its CEO, while Erwin will take on the role of chief creative officer.

Jenkins will serve as a special advisor, which means he’ll probably end up with a much bigger and more official role in the future (seriously, everything this guy touches turns to gold).

Contributors to seed funding and Series A funding for the project included Lionsgate producer Jason Blum, United Talent Agency, Sovereign’s Capital and Powerhouse Capital, Variety noted. With a number of other contributors, Wonder Project managed to raise $75 million to launch the company … and it sounds pretty darn magical.

“I know there’s opportunity here because I’m part of this audience,” Erwin told Variety. “My wife and I have four kids. There’s an audience that I serve with the content that we make. I need more of this in my home.” (RELATED: One TV Show Could Finally Bring The World Together. Here’s Why.)

Erwin, Jenkins, and Merryman Hoogstraten will attempt to “build a bridge” between faith-based entertainment and the corporate mainstream. Thanks to the overwhelming success of “The Chosen” and “Jesus Revolution,” I don’t think it’ll be an uphill battle. I’m just so excited to see what they come out with first!