Everyone Needs To Watch And Then Do A ‘Jesus Revolution’

America needs to watch and then do a “Jesus Revolution” as soon as humanly possible.

If you haven’t seen the movie “Jesus Revolution,” stop everything and watch it immediately. The already record-breaking flick is based on a true story of our nation’s last Great Awakening (or maybe the start of this one??), where millions of misguided American children stopped abusing their bodies with drugs and anarchy, and instead turned toward the Light of God.

Starring Kelsey Grammer (“Fraiser”) and Jonathan Roumie (“The Chosen”), “Jesus Revolution” is a genuinely good piece of cinema that follows Pastor Greg Laurie’s journey from chaos to faith. And it’s eerily similar to what we’re experiencing as a society right now.

The film is set during the hippie revolution of the 1970s, when America was harshly divided down cultural lines. There was less group-based violence than we see today, but still plenty of mental and physical self-violence. But without social media and other manipulation tactics, many young people found their way through the chaos and into the Light, and the same thing is happening today — it just doesn’t get enough press.

One TV Show Could Finally Bring The World Together. Here’s Why. | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Thank you ⁦@emmaheussner⁩ for introducing me to ⁦@thechosentv⁩ ✌🏽💕 it has changed my life https://t.co/W7cNgk10bs — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 5, 2023

The success of films such as “Jesus Revolution” continue a massive social trend on the theme of our Great Awakening and revivals. Revivals, for those who don’t know, are small to enormous events taking place across the world, defined by an almost spontaneous call to prayer and the practicing of faith in group settings. At these events, Americans from all walks of life choose the unconditional love of God over the agony, tyranny and madness of our current social decline.

We’re also seeing a slew of A-list celebrities step up and state their support of Christ like no other time in modern history. This incredible movement flies in the face of all things “woke” and “progressive,” and is being touted as the solution to many of our social crises.

The greatest part is that revivals and other aspects of our Great Awakening are not limited to just those raised in the Christian faith, or those who attend a regular Church service or religious institution. (RELATED: Country Music Star, Rapper Go Viral For Proclaiming ‘End Of The World’)

I was raised without faith, and found Him in my early 20s. Even though I have a strong relationship with God now, I don’t consider myself a very good “traditional” Christian. I do and have done a lot of things that one led me to believe I’d be ostracized from a true Christian community, but I was so wrong. And I know I’m not alone.

Millions of young Americans are searching for unconditional support, love and understanding, but they’re looking in all the wrong places. They’re trying to fill those gaps in their hearts caused by a lack of faith, family, tradition and purpose, with stuff like gender identities, aggression, violence, power, fame and all of the most evil aspects of human behavior touted as “aspirational” by those who wish to psychologically control us.

We spend more time searching for ourselves in social media likes than we do in being good people, and that has to stop before we cannibalize ourselves. (RELATED: Researchers Claim They’ve Deciphered An Ancient Tablet That Confirms A Biblical Narrative)

Studies and polls have shown Christians have a better sense of hope for the future, better marriages and that we’re happier people in general. Ask any Christian and they’ll give you a variety of reasons for these results, but they’re consistent across the board.

My hope is that “Jesus Revolution” and a slew of other huge Christian movies and shows, such as “The Chosen,” will help continue cultivating our Great Awakening, and bring more misled young Americans away from the darkness and into the Light. So why don’t we all go out and do a “Jesus Revolution” today? There is literally nothing stopping you. All you have to do is believe.