Kevin McCarthy Predicts Outcome Of 2024 — And Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Support Trump

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CBS that if President Joe Biden remains the Democratic nominee for 2024, then former President Donald Trump “will win,” ushering in a Republican majority.

A clip for an upcoming interview with McCarthy on “CBS Sunday Morning” was posted to Twitter on Friday, displaying the former House speaker sitting down with CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent reporter Robert Costa. Within the 40-second preview, McCarthy could be heard discussing his predictions for 2024 if the ticket is Biden versus Trump.

Costa asked the former House speaker short questions, prying into McCarthy’s views to learn if he would eventually be supporting the former president. (RELATED: Hunter’s Latest Indictment Just Threw A Massive Wrench Into Joe Biden’s Strategy, Legal Experts Say)

“Will Donald Trump be the nominee?” Costa asked.

“Yes. In the Republican Party? Yes. And if Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win. I believe that Republicans will gain more seats in the House and the Republicans will win the Senate,” McCarthy stated.

“Can he count on your support?” Costa questioned.

McCarthy answered with a simple “yes,” to which Costa asked if the confirmation was “an endorsement.” The former House Speaker continued to explain that he would “support the president,” specifying Trump. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Be Trump’s Running Mate)

“I will support the president. I will support President Trump,” McCarthy stated.

“Would you be willing to serve in a Trump cabinet?” Costa questioned.

“In the right position. And look, if I’m the best person for the job? Yes. Look, I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies. We worked together to win the majority, but we also have a relationship where we’re very honest with one another,” McCarthy stated.

A recent hypothetical general election poll conducted by Emerson College showed Biden currently trailing Trump, 43% to 47% with 9% of voter reportedly undecided. While Biden held an estimated 41% approval rating, the poll noted that young voters are an “area of concern” for the president due to his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Both candidates are expected to be the nominees for their parties, with Biden currently holding a 63% lead for his primary and Trump holding a 64% lead for the Republican primary, according to Emerson College Polling.