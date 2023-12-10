Deion Sanders Claims He Wants To Retire At Colorado, But I’m Not Buying It

Deion Sanders retiring as a Colorado Buffalo … I’m not seeing it.

But that’s exactly what the head coach is claiming, claiming he has no plans whatsoever on taking another coaching job for the entirety of his career.

Coach Prime and the Buffs were absolutely blazing to start out the season, jumping out the gate with an undefeated 3-0 record. However, things went sour after that point, going 1-8 in their last nine games of the campaign to close out what ultimately was a disastrous season.

Despite the losing, Sanders made the Colorado program relevant, and now the skipper is claiming his gig with the Buffaloes will be the last one he ever works. (RELATED: LSU’s Jayden Daniels Wins 2023 Heisman Trophy)

“I love Boulder, Colorado and Colorado. I’m not chasing finances. I’m not chasing the bag. I’m not chasing notoriety. I’m not chasing hype. I love what I do and I do what I love, and I love Boulder, Colorado. I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career,” Sanders told NBC’s Savannah Sellers while speaking on his future.

“It is my desire to one day retire, and just walk off … not walk off — I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado. Winning a championship. Championships. Plural. That’s what I want to do.”

I’m not buying this whatsoever.

If a school like his alma mater, Florida State, or prestigious schools like a USC or Notre Dame come calling (hell, even the NFL), I have a hard time seeing Deion just staying put in Boulder, Colorado.

Not happening.