Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud’s Momentum Comes To A Screeching Halt With Concussion-Causing Blast

Damn! I hate this for C.J. Stroud.

Heading into Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, most of the hype was around Zach Wilson and his return as the starting quarterback of the J-E-T-S.

But that hype wouldn’t make it through the game, as everybody’s attention shot over to Houston Texans quarterback (and potential Rookie of the Year) C.J. Stroud after he was forced to leave the game after taking a brutal hit.

For Stroud and the Texans, they were absolutely dismal on offense against a New York Jets defense that’s still elite, while on the flip side, Wilson had an incredible game — probably the best of his career. Hard to believe, I know, but the dude was on fire. (RELATED: Former Tennessee Titans Star Frank Wycheck, 52, Dies After Hitting His Head During Fall)

Wilson tallied 300+yards, and did so without throwing an interception, which is quite the feat for the 24-year-old considering it’s the first time ever that he’s had a game like that. I mean, hell, it was only the third game of his career where he threw for over 300 yards.

But all of the attention on Wilson would immediately shift over to Stroud in the fourth quarter. Not only did the Texans lose ground in the AFC playoff hunt, but they lost their quarterback after his head completely rocked the turf of MetLife Stadium. The knock sent Stroud into concussion protocol.

WATCH:

CJ Stroud is injured now… pic.twitter.com/CsdJm3JmN2 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 10, 2023

CJ Stroud is down and Davis Mills is warming up. pic.twitter.com/APAtxgLsQH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

CJ Stroud heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvjbXUy7NM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

Gotta hate it for the kid … here’s to a speedy recovery for C.J. Stroud!