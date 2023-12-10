Editorial

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Goes Absolutely Bonkers After Referees Null Incredibly Mesmerizing Game-Winning Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was absolutely livid after referees nullified a Travis Kelce-to-Kadarius Toney touchdown. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @NFLonCBS]

The tension is REAL in Kansas City!

In terms of the regular season, the Buffalo Bills are immaculate against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, taking out the Patrick Mahomes-led team for the third consecutive season in the City of Fountains.

And the game absolutely lived up to the hype with it coming down to the very end, giving us another good chapter of the Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry. (RELATED: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Taken To Hospital In Comeback Game After Getting Absolutely Hammered By Marcus Epps)

But you know how the NFL is: it never comes without a scandal here and there.

With just over a minute left to go in the game, Mahomes & Co. moved fast and chopped up a quick 26 yards. Following an incompletion, Mahomes then found his boy and tight end Travis Kelce for a huge gain. But then Taylor Swift’s boyfriend made a remarkable play, lateraling the ball over to wide receiver Kadarius Toney who was all alone, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. It’s the play of the year!

Except … the referees had different plans.

WATCH:

And Patrick Mahomes was beyond livid about it:

Woah … where’s the wide open eyes emoji when you need it?