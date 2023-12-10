Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Goes Absolutely Bonkers After Referees Null Incredibly Mesmerizing Game-Winning Touchdown

The tension is REAL in Kansas City!

In terms of the regular season, the Buffalo Bills are immaculate against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, taking out the Patrick Mahomes-led team for the third consecutive season in the City of Fountains.

And the game absolutely lived up to the hype with it coming down to the very end, giving us another good chapter of the Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry. (RELATED: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Taken To Hospital In Comeback Game After Getting Absolutely Hammered By Marcus Epps)

But you know how the NFL is: it never comes without a scandal here and there.

With just over a minute left to go in the game, Mahomes & Co. moved fast and chopped up a quick 26 yards. Following an incompletion, Mahomes then found his boy and tight end Travis Kelce for a huge gain. But then Taylor Swift’s boyfriend made a remarkable play, lateraling the ball over to wide receiver Kadarius Toney who was all alone, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. It’s the play of the year!

Except … the referees had different plans.

WATCH:

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to Kadarius Toney for the touchdown, but it’s called back pic.twitter.com/QxyP6bhqAc — Tanner Phifer Highlight Hub – @TannerPhiferNFL (@hub_pf40320) December 11, 2023

“These receivers can’t get out of the way of hurting the team. Too many times at the end of the game.” Tony Romo on Kadarius Toney’s offsides penalty, which nullified a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. pic.twitter.com/XtIe2aUrj7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

And Patrick Mahomes was beyond livid about it:

Patrick Mahomes might need a new helmet pic.twitter.com/KNZTvexKRK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes was NOT happy on the sideline pic.twitter.com/kFdVMF7PrM — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes very emotional on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/nkq3kIvDqa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Woah … where’s the wide open eyes emoji when you need it?