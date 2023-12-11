REPORT: Florida Grandma ‘Urinated On Herself’ And Was Allegedly Shouting In Street With Freezing Toddler, Police Say

A grandmother in Florida was arrested Monday on charges of child neglect after allegedly being discovered in a disoriented state with her 3-year-old grandson, Law & Crime reported.

47-year-old Rebecca Cross faces charges of child neglect after she was found allegedly high and had reportedly urinated on herself while holding an alleged freezing toddler, according to Law&Crime. The Pensacola Police Department responded to a call around 4 a.m., following reports of a woman allegedly behaving erratically while clutching a toddler. Witnesses reportedly described her as agitated and screaming, with fears expressed for the child’s well-being.

When the police arrived, they reportedly found the young boy wearing only pajamas in the 45-degree weather, his skin showing signs of prolonged exposure to the cold, per WEAR News. Immediate medical attention was sought for the child, who was then reportedly hospitalized for further care. (RELATED: Grandma Facing Charges After Calling Police On Mom Who Allegedly Stabbed 4-Year-Old To Death)

🚨 Rebecca Cross was seen early this morning in a Pensacola roadway with her young grandchild, who was crying and “cold to the touch.” Cross was screaming that the child couldn’t breath. Police say Cross appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.

Further investigation, as reported by Law&Crime, revealed Cross had been entrusted with the child’s care since the previous Friday. She reportedly exhibited symptoms consistent with narcotic intoxication, police said.

“Upon speaking with Cross, I observed her to be extremely excited and hysterical,” police described in the affidavit, per WEAR News. “Cross was having difficulty focusing and remembering things, and had also urinated on herself. Cross’ eyes were also glassy, and her pupils were dilated. Based upon my prior training and experience, I believed Cross to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

Police reported placement of the child under the care of an undisclosed individual, with the Florida Department of Children and Families being duly informed, according to Law&Crime. Meanwhile, Cross was taken to the Escambia County Jail, with her bond set at $5,000.