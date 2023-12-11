I have no interest in seeing Nick Saban in the College Football Playoff, but his Ferrari … I can dig it.

For years now, I’ve wondered how legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban gets the best of the best when it comes to recruiting, doing so year in and year out, and I think we just cracked the code.

Saban recently played host to multiple high school recruits while on a campus visit, with one of them being Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., whose dad suited up for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2011. Kirkpatrick Jr., a three-star recruit, is already a commit to the University of Alabama. (RELATED: Vanderbilt’s BJ Anderson Allegedly Goes On Drunken Rampage, Bites Security Guards Hours After Declaring For NFL Draft)

Well, while the ol’ ball coach was giving a tour to Kirkpatrick of Bama‘s campus and also showing off a few of their national championship trophies, Saban then completely flexed on him by pulling out his Ferrari. Like any college kid (and person for that matter, including myself), Kirkpatrick was impressed and asked Saban to turn on the Italian whip so he could hear “how it sounds.”

And Saban, like a true G, did just that and made that baby purr like a gorgeous Florida Panther.

WATCH:

Nick Saban showing off his Ferrari — no driving today, it’s not Wednesday 🎥 @KirkpatrickDre pic.twitter.com/6ZzqpIpbO1 — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) December 10, 2023

Here’s a few more shots of Kirkpatrick’s recruiting trip to Tuscaloosa:

Had a great visit with Coach Saban @DreKirkSWAG and my Mom, bonding with Mrs Terry and Coach Saban was everything #RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/crhJPFSURM — Dre Kirkpatrick jr (@KirkpatrickDre) December 10, 2023

Nick Saban might not deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, but he’s definitely out here swaggin’ on ’em.