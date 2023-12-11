Vanderbilt’s BJ Anderson Allegedly Goes On Drunken Rampage, Bites Security Guards Hours After Declaring For NFL Draft

If true, what a dummy…

BJ Anderson, who is a cornerback for the Vanderbilt University football team, made the announcement Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Just hours later, he reportedly found himself arrested by police over incredibly insane accusations.

Early Friday morning, Anderson was placed under arrest and hit with charges of disorderly conduct, assault and public intoxication after he allegedly bit a security guard on the chest — as well as another one right on the behind (yes, the ass) — during an intense incident at a bar in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Claims He Wants To Retire At Colorado, But I’m Not Buying It)

These allegations against BJ Anderson are reported to have happened at the Barstool Nashville Bar. There, security guards spoke to police and told them that he wasn’t allowed to come into the bar after trying to bring in a Gatorade bottle that featured alcohol in it. Celebrating his birthday Thursday, Anderson allegedly tried to get into the bar again after he threw away the bottle, however, they still wouldn’t let him in, per the outlet.

When he was denied once more, Anderson allegedly got aggressive and pushed one of the guards, which led to another to step in and restrain him. While they had him on the ground, Anderson then allegedly bit a guard on the “right chest” and took a chomp out of the other on his “right glute area,” per The Tennessean.

Each guard reportedly had bite marks and were able to show police the evidence. And to go along with that, Anderson’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot and his breath reeked of alcohol. Police reportedly booked Anderson into jail Friday morning at 3:32 a.m. before he was ultimately released at 7:40 a.m, per the outlet.

Good way to throw an NFL career down the toilet … what an idiot (if true, of course).