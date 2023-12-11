Taylor Swift Attends Star-Studded Gaza Fundraiser

Taylor Swift attended Ramy Youssef’s comedy show Friday in Brooklyn, New York, and she brought along some very high-profile friends, People reported.

Swift and her glamorous entourage attended the sold-out show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The famous singer was joined by the likes of Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz, all showing support for a particular cause. Organizers of the event promised to donate 100% of all proceeds directly to the aid of the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East via the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), according to People.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez seen going to watch a Ramy Youssef stand-up, where 100% of the show’s proceeds will be donated to humanitarian aid in Gaza. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/ni8DHXtdZt — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) December 10, 2023

The famous singer stunned in a sherpa-lined leather coat, plaid skirt, and festive sweater accented with tall red boots. Her classic red lipstick, along with a neutral-toned brown bag casually tossed over her shoulder, added even more fashion flair to her already impressive look.

Swift packed in some bestie time with her girls while taking in the show.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and friends attended the Brooklyn Academy of Music where they attended the performance of comedian Ramy Youssef. 100% of the proceeds will go to Anera who provide humanitarian to the people of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ecdKxjKkwo — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) December 10, 2023

Images of the ladies have been making their rounds on social media, with many fans flocking to comment on Swift’s fashion statement and inquiring as to whether or not Travis Kelce joined her for the festivities.

ANERA strives to provide much-needed emergency aid to the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Jordan. The Pro-Palestinian organization provides news, updates and information on the current situation in Palestine, and accepts donations to aid those in need. (RELATED: Company Drops Actress Melissa Barrera From ‘Scream VII’ Over Anti-Israel Posts)

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne Anya Taylor Joy and Zoë Kravitz attended Ramy Youssef’s comedy club in Brooklyn, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to ANERA for relief efforts in GAZA. pic.twitter.com/0vwiOnq7F4 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) December 9, 2023

Swift did not make mention of the event on her social media outlets, nor did she speak publicly about her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.