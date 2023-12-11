Entertainment

Taylor Swift Attends Star-Studded Gaza Fundraiser

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Taylor Swift attended Ramy Youssef’s comedy show Friday in Brooklyn, New York, and she brought along some very high-profile friends, People reported.

Swift and her glamorous entourage attended the sold-out show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The famous singer was joined by the likes of Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz, all showing support for a particular cause. Organizers of the event promised to donate 100% of all proceeds directly to the aid of the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East via the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), according to People.

The famous singer stunned in a sherpa-lined leather coat, plaid skirt, and festive sweater accented with tall red boots. Her classic red lipstick, along with a neutral-toned brown bag casually tossed over her shoulder, added even more fashion flair to her already impressive look.

Swift packed in some bestie time with her girls while taking in the show.

Images of the ladies have been making their rounds on social media, with many fans flocking to comment on Swift’s fashion statement and inquiring as to whether or not Travis Kelce joined her for the festivities.

ANERA strives to provide much-needed emergency aid to the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Jordan. The Pro-Palestinian organization provides news, updates and information on the current situation in Palestine, and accepts donations to aid those in need. (RELATED: Company Drops Actress Melissa Barrera From ‘Scream VII’ Over Anti-Israel Posts)

Swift did not make mention of the event on her social media outlets, nor did she speak publicly about her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.