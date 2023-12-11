Eagles And Cowboys Fans Brawl It Out All Over AT&T Stadium, With One Fight Destroying A Charity Auction Setup

Look, guys! More idiots giving us popcorn content!

Heading into Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were sitting pretty with a 10-2 record and had a cocky ass fan base to back them up. While on the flip side, the Dallas Cowboys also had a flashy record at 9-3 with Big D feeling pretty damn good about it.

But what happens when you mix those elements with a pinpoint focus on Eagles fans invading AT&T Stadium (and remember, these guys are hated rivals)? (RELATED: Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf Has Big-Time Crybaby Moment And Smashes Helmet Warmer; Gets Ejected For Trying To Start A Fight)

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. You get beautiful chaos for us spectators just wanting a good show. And Eagles and Cowboys fans gave us exactly that Sunday night at AT&T Stadium during the Texas edition of their rivalry game.

Just check out these two morons throwing blows at each other, even destroying a setup that was for a charity auction.

Absolutely disgusting behavior last night at the Cowboys game. pic.twitter.com/FbuNdJOius — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 11, 2023

Hell, even security was enjoying the show with this fight.

Now let’s go over to Texas Live! where fists and bodies were flying during the Cowboys game. pic.twitter.com/L9absGXzJR — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 11, 2023

There was even a big brawl outside of the stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Texas TV (@dallastexas_tv)

And this wasn’t a fight, but I found it incredibly hilarious.

God, I love Eagles and Cowboys fans — you guys never change.