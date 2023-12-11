Editorial

Eagles And Cowboys Fans Brawl It Out All Over AT&T Stadium, With One Fight Destroying A Charity Auction Setup

During last night's rivalry game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, fans brawled it out all over AT&T Stadium. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @FormerNFLFan789]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Look, guys! More idiots giving us popcorn content!

Heading into Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were sitting pretty with a 10-2 record and had a cocky ass fan base to back them up. While on the flip side, the Dallas Cowboys also had a flashy record at 9-3 with Big D feeling pretty damn good about it.

But what happens when you mix those elements with a pinpoint focus on Eagles fans invading AT&T Stadium (and remember, these guys are hated rivals)? (RELATED: Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf Has Big-Time Crybaby Moment And Smashes Helmet Warmer; Gets Ejected For Trying To Start A Fight)

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. You get beautiful chaos for us spectators just wanting a good show. And Eagles and Cowboys fans gave us exactly that Sunday night at AT&T Stadium during the Texas edition of their rivalry game.

Just check out these two morons throwing blows at each other, even destroying a setup that was for a charity auction.

Hell, even security was enjoying the show with this fight.

There was even a big brawl outside of the stadium.

 

And this wasn’t a fight, but I found it incredibly hilarious.

God, I love Eagles and Cowboys fans — you guys never change.