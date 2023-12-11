‘Blow His Brains Out’: New Hampshire Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Vivek Ramaswamy

Police arrested a man from Dover, New Hampshire, for allegedly threatening to kill GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Tyler Anderson, 30, was arrested and charged with “transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another” after allegedly texting out threats to kill Ramaswamy to his campaign, according to a press release by the District of New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anderson allegedly sent the threat when he replied to a text message sent to the masses by Ramaswamy’s campaign, which informed residents in the key battleground state about an upcoming political event set to take place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the release read. (RELATED: The Clock Is Ticking For Vivek Ramaswamy’s Campaign To Make A Move)

Anderson allegedly answered the text Friday with, “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and added, “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then f*** their corpses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote. (RELATED: Live-Streaming: Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate With Mic On During Twitter Space)

Anderson also has a history of alleged threatening behavior, according to court documents obtained by WMUR. He allegedly threatened a different, unnamed candidate in the past while responding to a notification about an upcoming event, WMUR reported.

In the alleged first incident, Anderson allegedly wrote back, “Fantastic, now I know where to go so I can blow that (expletive)’s head off!” Investigators added he followed up by saying he hoped “you have the stamina for a mass shooting!” to the unnamed campaign text line, according to court documents obtained by WMUR.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was behind the investigation into the most recent alleged threats against Ramaswamy. (RELATED: ‘Pay Attention!’: Brian Kilmeade Starts Bashing Vivek Before Fox Cuts Back To His Live Shot … All Hell Breaks Loose)

Anderson is reportedly poised to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Anderson could face up to five years in federal prison, as much as three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.