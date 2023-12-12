Sabres Broadcaster Rob Ray Gets Blasted In The Face With A Puck, Keeps Working While Bleeding Like A Total Boss

This dude is such a legend for this.

Rob Ray, who is a former NHL player and a current broadcaster for the Buffalo Sabres, was an absolute king when it came to being tough during his days on the ice. And Monday night, he showed the entire world he’s still a tuff-sunna-b*tch after getting blasted in the face with a puck.

The Sabres were squaring off against the Arizona Coyotes in Buffalo, with Ray placed in between the benches of each team. Michael Kesselring of the Coyotes attempted to knock the puck while right in front of Arizona’s bench, but Sabres forward Brett Murray was playing brilliant defense and managed to get a piece of the puck with his stick. (RELATED: Sweet (Beer League) Justice: Hockey Player Gets That A** Whooped After Hitting Opponent With Two-Hand Cheap Shot)

But the clip happened to send the puck right into Ray’s direction, with it hammering the former NHL‘er in the face. Quite frankly, he’s lucky it didn’t get him in the eye, but fortunately that didn’t happen and Ray was given medical treatment after the scene popped off.

And like a complete boss, my man kept on working despite still bleeding and needing stitches.

Rob Ray is a different breed of National Leaguer Gets hit with a puck between the benches and says it felt good and was ready to lace em up #LetsGoBuffalo | #NHL pic.twitter.com/ZlbnUNQ1Ta — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) December 12, 2023

Such a tough ass … just like this video of him during his playing days beating the hell out of a fan:

What a boss, a total legend.