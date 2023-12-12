UNC Quarterback, Potential No. 1 Pick Drake Maye Declares For The NFL Draft

Drake Maye has declared for the NFL Draft!

After a fantastic college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, quarterback Drake Maye announced Monday that he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft. In 30 career collegiate games, the redshirt sophomore tallied a stat line of 8,018 passing yards and 63 touchdowns.

“First off, I want to thank the good Lord for the ways in which he continues to bless my life,” Maye said in a statement. “I want to thank my family and friends for the consistent support through the ups and downs. Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y’all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!”

Earlier in December, Maye earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, throwing for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns in the 2023 campaign. The quarterback led the Tar Heels to an 8-4 record and a berth into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 27.

Maye is a potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

If the season ended today, the Carolina Panthers would have the No. 1 draft pick at 1-12, while the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots would be tied for No. 2 with 3-10 records — this based on the current NFL standings.

So, let’s go ahead and play that out: The Panthers wouldn’t take Drake Maye because they have Bryce Young, the Cardinals wouldn’t take him because they have Kyler Murray, which leaves us with the New England Patriots only…

Could Drake Maye be headed to Foxborough? (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Employee Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Fans Into AT&T Stadium For Money)

Well, isn’t that interesting…