It’s Happening: New England Patriots Reportedly Moving On From Bill Belichick After This Season

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are reportedly going their separate ways!

The Robert Kraft-owned franchise appears to have made a decision on their head coach Bill Belichick, concluding after the Nov. 12 10-6 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, they were parting ways with their legendary skipper following the 2023 campaign, according to Patriots insider Tom E. Curran.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made,” Curran said during Monday’s “Arbella Early Edition” on NBC Sports Boston. “They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons.”

New England is currently 3-10 on the season.

Now I’m a Miami Dolphins fan, but I have zero hatred for the New England Patriots because of my man Robert Kraft and the admiration I have for Tom Brady and the six rings he won with that franchise, but I’ll be honest… Never really was a big fan of Bill Belichick, and I didn’t necessarily enjoy how he treated Tom Brady near the end of their run together.

And I think that’s ultimately where Belichick and Kraft’s relationship started going sour. It’s because of Belichick why Brady ultimately left the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And now a few years later, Kraft’s return on investment into Belichick is a 3-10 football team. (RELATED: A Work Of Art: Tom Brady Is Getting His Own Montreal Expos Rookie Card And I Need It In My Case Immediately)

So if you’re Kraft, you have to be asking, “Not only did you lose my golden boy, but now we’re 3-10?”

I’d get rid of Belichick too, but still … crazy this is even happening. The official end of a dynasty.