Social Media Sensation Nanny Faye Dead At 98

Nanny Faye, the grandmother who became a viral sensation on TikTok, died at the age of 98.

Her grandson broke the news of her passing Dec. 10 in a TikTok video posted to her account.

“She got her wish. We didn’t get ours,” her grandson said. “From the very beginning nanny was really ready and wanting to go home and be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ. She talked about heaven and she didn’t want to go through this journey but was willing to do it. However, her prayers outweighed ours, because we prayed to keep her here.”

@nannyfayeandme Thank you everyone who always had sweet words to say! She loved reading your comments. She is in heaven with our lord and savior! God bless everyone. We will still post her writings and memories every now and then! ♬ original sound – Nanny Faye

Nanny Faye was a social media hit and went viral for her candid videos, in which she primarily shared her thoughts on her faith and life experiences, and her fans routinely tuned in to hear her perspective.

Her grandson spoke about how beloved she was and how much her advice meant to her fans. He also shared some details of her final moments.

“She made it through two surgeries and was actually doing good before she came down with pneumonia and some other complications,” he said. “And yesterday morning her final prayer was answered and she went home to be with Jesus.”

“We’re saddened because we love her so much and we’re going to miss her terribly, but she lived 98 years and she really influenced our lives and we’re thankful that we have that,” he told her fans.

Nanny Faye’s grandson told her fans she remained true to her word even on her deathbed.

“I know this will sadden so many that looked forward to listening to her, but I promise you the way she faced death in the end is exactly the way she faced it on this platform. She faced it with courage,” he said. “She said, ‘Just let me die I’m ready. I want to go home. I want to be with my Jesus. I want to be with my Lord and Savior.'”

He told fans how brave his grandmother was, right until the very end.

“She never feared. She never showed any sign of fear or discouragement. She was always faithful. She told us our goodbyes with a loving heart,” he said.

“Nanny … is in heaven,” he concluded.

Nanny Faye’s grandson left fans with a very special message, promising his grandmother’s legacy would live on.

“I will be reading some of her writings on this platform,” he said.