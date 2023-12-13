NFL Adds Brazil To Their International Games, And I Can Dig It

…though I do have one complaint: Why isn’t this gonna be in Rio?

The NFL announced Wednesday that a regular season game from the 2024 schedule will be played in Brazil, with the league also expanding their international slate from four to eight contests starting in the 2025 season.

The exact location in the South American country where teams will be playing is at Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, which is where Brazilian soccer club SC Corinthians plays their games and the venue was also the host for each the 2016 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIFA World Cup. (RELATED: It’s Happening: New England Patriots Reportedly Moving On From Bill Belichick After This Season)

Each announcement from the National Football League was made at Wednesday’s owners’ meetings in Dallas, and the league also stated that new markets will be included in the future.

Back in October, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league could potentially have a new international spot “as early as next year,” with the league sending officials to each Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Madrid, Spain earlier in 2023 to scout locations that could possibly be used for regular season games.

In 2024, the NFL will play its first-ever game in Brazil! 🇧🇷 O primeiro jogo da NFL no Brasil será em 2024! 🇧🇷 @NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/wp5tdCEgEq — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2023

I can dig the NFL being in Brazil, it’s a swagged out country with a ton of beautiful beaches, but why Sao Paulo?

I mean, dang, I feel like the league completely dropped the ball here. You could have put it in Rio de Janeiro with all of the tropical vibes and the super dope statue of Jesus Christ, having the Miami Dolphins (to connect to Brazilians and their tropical paradise) take on the Dallas Cowboys (America’s team). It would have been one hell of a storyline.

And seriously … we could’ve had these views:

But like I said … I’m cool with Brazil. I just think the first game should have been in Rio.