High School Basketball Player Gets Benched For Chirping … So He And His Brother Decide To Throw Hands With The Coach

A 17-year-old high school basketball player allegedly beat up his coach after he was benched for poor sportsmanship, NBC reported Wednesday.

Jevin Allen and his 22-year-old brother, Jarrick, were charged with assault of a public servant after allegedly attacking Willis High School’s head basketball coach, Jeremy Clark, according to NBC.

“I would have never thought in a million years this would happen to me with this particular kid,” Clark told NBC.

During an away game, hours before the alleged assault, Clark benched Allen for arguing with referees, according to NBC.

Allen and his brother initially accosted the coach immediately following the game, though the confrontation did not escalate to violence, per the outlet. “If I didn’t keep my cool, something could have happened at the opposing team’s school,” Clark told NBC. (RELATED: Eagles And Cowboys Fans Brawl It Out All Over AT)

A Texas high school basketball player attacked his coach in a parking lot after he was benched for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game earlier that night. Jevin Allen, 17, and his brother Jarrick Allen, 22, who also allegedly participated in the beating, were arrested Dec. 5… pic.twitter.com/sSbACzK0ZB — Paul Kang (@LPaulKang) December 10, 2023

Upon the team’s return to Willis High School, the Allen brothers allegedly confronted Clark in the parking lot, according to NBC. Clark then informed the younger Allen he would be suspended, at which point the pair allegedly assaulted him, per the outlet.

“As they approached the victim, they began a verbal confrontation, which led to Jevin punching the victim in the face,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “At that same time, Jevin’s brother, Jarrick Allen (22 years of age), also began assaulting the coach.”

Clark, who sustained a black eye and scratches to his neck and face, said he was disappointed in Allen and that he previously thought he had a good relationship with the boy, according to NBC.

‘”I’ve had this kid over to my house, I’ve mentored this kid, I’ve reached out to love this kid,” Clark told NBC. “And just because I took a disciplinary action — because I try to run this program with integrity, dignity and respect — you turn on me like that?”

Allen is reportedly no longer a student at Willis High School, according to NBC.

The brothers were arrested Tuesday and transported to Montgomery County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both were reportedly released after each posted a $23,000 bond.