Georgia High School Baseball Player Dead At 18 After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury From Being Hit In Head By Bat

Georgia high school baseball player Jeremy Medina has passed away, according to Gainesville High School. He was 18 years old.

Medina’s death comes weeks after the senior was practicing in a batting cage and suffered a traumatic head injury.

Jamie Green, who is the principal of Gainesville High School, stated previously that Medina was fatally injured Nov. 20 after he was leaning into a net and then hit in the head with a teammate’s swung bat. Green also clarified that there was “no horseplay, no misconduct and no intent,” per Fox News. (RELATED: A Work Of Art: Tom Brady Is Getting His Own Montreal Expos Rookie Card And I Need It In My Case Immediately)

After suffering his injury, Medina was quickly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was in a coma, per the outlet.

Along with the Medina family at a recent press conference, Dr. Michael Cormican unveiled the 18-year-old underwent a series of tests and was declared brain-dead. The high school baseball player’s family also said that they were honoring Jeremy’s request to donate his organs, according to Fox News.

The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family. Information about Jeremy’s Honor Walk & Celebration of Life will be shared soon. pic.twitter.com/b1BuDP9LmA — Gainesville City School System (@GCSSK12) December 6, 2023

“As you all know, he arrived in very serious condition from a devastating head injury,” said Cormican, per Fox News. “Unfortunately, at this time, he has progressed to death by neurological criteria or brain-dead.”

At Gainesville High School, a campaign named “Pray for Jeremy” was launched and spread all across the community to give support to Medina and his family, per the outlet.

The young athlete had dreams of playing in Major League Baseball one day and also landed a college scholarship.