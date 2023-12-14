Alleged Fan Who Got OnlyFans Rubi Rose’s Face Tattooed On Himself Claims Entire Saga Was A Marketing Stunt I

The man allegedly responsible for spending $62,000 on rapper Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans account claimed Tuesday that it was all fabricated.

Rubi Rose previously went viral after she posted about an overzealous fan, per Hot New Hip Hop. She claimed that the said fan spent over $60,000 on her photos. It was further revealed that the fan had gotten a tattoo of her face. The artist further shared direct messages from him, portraying him as overly obsessed, to the point where his behavior bordered on stalking.

However, during an interview on the No Jumper podcast, the man claimed that he had never purchased content from Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans. He described the scenario as a promotional stunt, claiming he was unaware of the specifics when he took a picture with the rapper.

“I got in the situation where I just went and took a picture with Rubi Rose, right? I got paid for it. I didn’t know exactly what it was for,” the man confessed to No Jumper podcast . “I think it was like a promo thing or something or whatever the f**k it was, you know?”

Rubi Rose’s #1 spender reveals it was all a hoax to promote her Onlyfans pic.twitter.com/Y4ht5xculJ — adam22 (@adam22) December 13, 2023

The man detailed that he was left in the dark about the narrative’s extent or its viral potential. He emphasized that while there was an account that transferred $62,000 to Rubi Rose on OnlyFans, he had no involvement with it. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Makes $2 Million On OnlyFans In 1 Week)

“I met up with her, I take this picture. The next day, I’m like the f**king OnlyFans top spender. I knew there was some kind of thing where it had to do with the top OnlyFans spender s**t but I didn’t know what the f**k was going on. They made it look like I was her top spender,” he added.

This claim stands in contrast to the story, which suggested he was the one making the extravagant payments, XXL reported. Rubi Rose’s team reportedly orchestrated the marketing scheme, which gained traction when the artist tweeted a photo with the man, accompanied by a screenshot showing the hefty amount he allegedly paid on her OnlyFans content.

Rubi Rose and her team have not issued an official statement regarding the matter, per XXL.