Seattle Seahawks Hilariously Get Roasted After Showing Support For Black Lives Matter (They’re Still A Thing?)

This is straight up comedic gold.

The Seattle Seahawks (because, of course, it would be the football team out of Seattle) published a video Thursday on Twitter bragging about the apparent work that they’ve done throughout their community.

In their defense, some of the help was real thoroughbred help, as they showed assistance towards citizens in the city. However, we probably could have done without all of the nonsensical Black Lives Matter bull. (RELATED: ‘Worst Job In The World’: Megan Rapinoe Continues Her Tour Of Dumping All Over America)

Captioned with the saying “this is how we inspire change,” the video showed players and coaches from the Seahawks having interactions with children, but then things got … interesting.

Included in Seattle‘s (celebration?), they showcased some of their players sporting “social justice” stickers that were placed on their helmets, with one reading “George Floyd” and another stating “Black Lives Matter.”

And things just derailed from there…

This is how we inspire change. pic.twitter.com/tJlaGhPOq7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 14, 2023

But things got even worse for the Seahawks, as their own fan base absolutely roasted them for this ridiculousness.

Change= now losing games — Oscar 🎄 (@lam0scar) December 14, 2023

Inspire some change into the coaching staff and personnel — MT31 ﾒ𝟶🎄 (@Geno2Metcalf) December 14, 2023

Still supporting BLM.? That’s not inspiring. Maybe worry about the fans and win a game. — Chris 406 🇺🇸 (@406nighteyes) December 14, 2023

How about we inspire Pete to retire — Shadow (@FeelLikeMafe) December 14, 2023

No one cares beat Philly — Door (@poledoor) December 14, 2023

Who knew Black Lives Matter was still a thing? Or is that why the Seahawks had 2017-2020 in their video? (LMAO)