QUAY: Gay Sex In The Senate, Trans Boobs At The White House — Welcome To Biden’s America

A Democratic staffer filmed a gay porno in a Senate hearing room, the Daily Caller exclusively reported Friday. The article includes (censored) video if you feel like subjecting yourself to it.

Apparently the video was posted in a private groupchat for gay men, and this particular staffer couldn’t help showing off to his buddies by desecrating the hallowed halls of our republic.

Plenty of others apparently share his instinct.

Heck of a week for the Left. Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa. What else am I missing? https://t.co/MIUaf715fq — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 15, 2023

In June, transgender influencer Rose Montoya stripped off his top and fondled his implanted breasts during a Pride Month event on the White House lawn. He later chalked this behavior up to an exuberant outpouring of “trans joy,” but it’s obvious what the real intention was.

Sam Brinton, a former deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy, and Rachel Levine, the country’s first trans admiral, both enjoy exhibiting their cross-dressing fetishes in full view of the American people. Brinton has been fired for stealing strangers’ panties from airports, but Levine still has his job.

Welcome to Biden’s America.

When you vote for Democrats, this is what you’re voting for — the party of Caligula, Nero and Elagabalus. The bizarre White House tap dance routine we suffered through this week would have been at home in any of their courts. (RELATED: Museum Declares Roman Emperor Was Transgender And Will Now Refer To Him As ‘She’)

When they’re in power, Democrats platform people who believe it is a heroic act to spread perversion everywhere they can. They show off their bondage gear at “kid-friendly” Pride parades and put butt sex manuals in school libraries. They stage blasphemous (and often overtly sexual) displays in MLB stadiums, state capitols and even Catholic churches. They turn Muppets into cross-dressers. Everything must be queered, sexualized, pornified.

Do you like decency? Do you like normality? Are you put off by all the weirdness and degeneracy the current administration is constantly shoving in your face? Well too bad. That’s a repressive attitude, they say.

They’re not wrong. At the heart of all culture is the idea of hierarchy — the consecrated center demands rigid self-control, the broad domain of normal life imposes lighter restrictions and animalistic license must be relegated to the margins. When those margins intrude upon the center, the whole order collapses.

This isn’t some novel theory. Sexual depravity equals civilizational decay. It’s just a fact.

Genesis records Sodom and Gomorrah being devoured by heavenly fire because they “indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural lust.” One need not believe in the God of the Old Testament to understand the meaning of the story: sexual anarchy is rebellion against the fundamental laws of reality. And that rebellion will not go unpunished.

British anthropologist J.D. Unwin surveyed almost 100 societies for his 1934 book “Sex and Culture.” He found that, without fail, the abandonment of hetero-monogamy and sexual restraint led to collapse.

In 2016, feminist scholar Camille Paglia identified obsession with androgyny and perversion as a sign of decline. (RELATED: Feminist Warns Of ‘Alarmingly Irreversible’ Trans Surgery On Children)

“People who live in such times feel that they’re very sophisticated, they’re very cosmopolitan. Homosexuality, heterosexuality — so what? Anything goes!” she said. “But from the perspective of historical distance you can see that it’s a culture that no longer believes in itself.”

And what happens then? Well, there are always barbarians on the empire’s outskirts, believers in “heroic masculinity” ready to sweep away the reeking filth of decadence.

And yet, we modern Westerners think we’re special, that we’re somehow immune from history. We have the audacity to believe that our contraceptives, abortion clinics, puberty blockers, STD tests, PrEP prescriptions, social safety nets and sex-positive propaganda will insulate us from the consequences of defying human nature.

I pray to God that we’re wrong. The only thing worse than total collapse would be further progress along our current path of dehumanization.

Grayson Quay is an editor at the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.