Bryce Mitchell Explains To Tucker How He Found A Wife And Why He’s Naming His Son After Him

Mixed martial artist (MMA) Bryce Mitchell told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Friday the detailed story of how he met his wife, revealing the couple’s first son will be named after the host.

Mitchell appeared on Carlson’s Twitter show discussing his faith and an exciting new chapter his family will be heading towards next year. Carlson began by asking the MMA star how he was feeling about his upcoming fight in Las Vegas.

Mitchell thanked Carlson for having him on the show before pivoting to state he needed to tell the host an important story, highlighting how he had met his wife four years ago through appearing on Carlson’s show. (RELATED: MMA Fighter Suffers The Most Gruesome Leg Injury Imaginable)

“It starts with about four years ago — me being a broken, lost person who needed guidance and needed wisdom and I turned my life to Christ, okay? So the first thing I did when I turned my life to Christ is I prayed for a wife, basically everyday,” Mitchell stated. “And it was months and months and months — maybe even a year went by — and it was just, I could not find the right woman that I clicked with. And I’m kinda crazy so it takes that right woman, you know what I mean?”

Ep. 53 Bryce Mitchell just got bumped up to the main card at tomorrow’s UFC fights. There’s a reason he’s a fan favorite. pic.twitter.com/KtcP1cpx6S — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 15, 2023

“But check this out Tucker. I go onto your show, okay? Get millions of views — the most exposure I’ve ever had in my life — and this really good lookin’ woman from Pennsylvania messages me on the internet. And she says ‘hey,’ I said ‘hey,’ we start talkin’ and we really bonded over our hatred of the government. And now that woman is my wife. Now she is pregnant — I’ll be having a kid in four months, the first kid,” Mitchell stated.

Mitchell told Carlson he will not only be having a boy as his first child, but the couple will be naming him after the host. (RELATED: UFC Star Scott Holtzman’s Son Steals The Show At Weigh-In)

“Now here’s where the story gets even better. We were arguing over what to name the kid. And he’s going to be a boy — it’s a boy. We couldn’t pick a name and she said to me ‘What do you think about the name Tucker?’ I said I love that name.”

“So my first boy’s name will be Tucker. His middle name will be James after my papaw – so he’ll be Tucker James Mitchell,” Mitchell stated.

Mitchell is scheduled for a featherweight fight Friday against fellow MMA star Josh Emmett night for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 296 main card.