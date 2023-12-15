Video Shows Daring Duo Who Jumped Off Moving Train Into River Below

Boston authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who appeared to perform a dangerous stunt while riding on top of a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) train, Boston25 News reported Friday.

A video of the incident appears to show two men riding on top of an inbound train before they both leap into the Neponset River below, Boston25 reported. Authorities say footage of the incident, which has been shared widely on social media, is believed to have been taken several months ago, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Stunt-Gone-Wrong Leaves Teen Dangling 700 Feet Over California River. Officials Perform Daring Rescue)

“First and foremost, the stunt depicted within the video is incredibly dangerous and could easily lead to a fatality,” a spokesperson for the Transit Police Department (TPD) said, according to Boston25. “Additionally, the actions depicted within are illegal and the TPD will seek criminal complaints when we make identifications of those involved.”

“That’s, like, wicked scary,” one viewer told Boston25 on Facebook.

“Oh, my goodness,” an MBTA passenger wrote on Facebook after seeing the video. “Really … People is crazy. I don’t know why they are doing that.”

“I don’t think they’re trying to hurt themselves,” another viewer said. “They’re just trying to find a rush really.”

Although some viewers aren’t taking the stunt too seriously, “transit police are making it clear that they don’t want any copycats to try this dangerous stunt themselves,” Boston25 reporter Drew Karedes said.

Social media users are also voicing their reaction to the stunt.

One Facebook user said, “It’s pretty shocking how many people are saying to leave this alone because they were just having fun … People like this are often the reason why the city and state get sued after pulling stunts like this one and hurting themselves.”

“I hope they didn’t get hurt,” another commented. “I imagine they did this for fun. But obviously it was very dangerous.”

The TPD is asking anybody with information about the incident to contact them, Boston25 reported.