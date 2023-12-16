E.T. Goes Home: Famous Movie Memorabilia Fetches Huge Price At Auction

E.T. finally went home after selling at a huge Hollywood auction.

Several pieces of famous movie memorabilia fetched huge prices at the “Hollywood Legends” auction, which began on Thursday, according to TMZ.

The original animatronic E.T. head sold for $635,000, the outlet reported. The iconic character’s head was created by special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, composed of a metal frame and foam latex outer skin. Some close-up scenes from the movie show the appearance of pulsing veins in the alien.

The four-day-long event, themed as “Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens,” saw sales of significant props from films including “E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” “Lost in Space,” “Conan The Destroyer” and “Harry Potter,” according to the outlet. Juliet’s Auction and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) teamed up to initiate the auction.

Other notable items at auction included a $455,000 sale of a Robot Model B-9 from “Lost in Space,” the outlet reported. A “Conan The Destroyer” sword sold for $45,000, quadruple its estimated price, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Extraordinary Content’: Upcoming Auction Lists Some Of The Most Iconic Movie Memorabilia From Hollywood)

Prop wands from “Harry Potter” also sold for more than expected, according to the outlet. Ron Wesley’s wand sold for the most at $76,200. Lord Voldemort’s wand sold for $57,150 and Hermione Granger’s wand sold for $28,575.