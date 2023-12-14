WWE Looking To Move ‘Monday Night RAW’ To Warner Bros. Discovery — The Home Of Rival AEW

WWE is trying to straight up kill AEW, holy hell.

When it comes to World Wrestling Entertainment‘s negotiations concerning their television deals, we know where “Friday Night Smackdown” and “NXT” are going, but things are still up in the air when it comes to “Monday Night RAW.” (RELATED: NBA Slams Warriors’ Draymond Green With Indefinite Suspension Because They’re Sick Of His ‘Repeated History’)

With “SmackDown,” the show is transitioning from FOX over to USA Network, while “NXT” will be moving from USA over to CW. As far as “RAW,” it’s been rumored that the show could land at either Amazon Prime Video or Disney’s FX, but it looks like they could make another network their home that would completely shake up the wrestling world and directly go after their rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW): Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

A meeting was held Monday between WBD executive Bruce Campbell, TKO president Mark Shapiro, WWE president Nick Khan and WWE head of creative Paul Levesque about possibly broadcasting “RAW” on either TNT or TBS, according to PWInsider. [Move hyperlink up b/c it addresses what’s in previous two paragraphs?] Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed the report.

Wow, it would be absolutely incredible if WWE went over to the same family of networks as AEW.

And I don’t picture any sharing going on over there at Warner Bros. Discovery if this did happen. I would view it as an outright attempt by WWE to destroy AEW, to end the rivalry for good. WBD wants CM Punk, WWE has a bigger bankroll and ratings, AEW is consistently on the decline, WWE could easily use all of that leverage to take out AEW if they wanted — the death knell would be ringing, for sure.

With that being said, I have a hard time seeing all of this actually happen, but just imagine if it did … fireworks!