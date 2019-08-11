UFC Fighter Mike Perry Suffers Disgusting Broken Nose In Loss To Vicente Luque

UFC star Mike Perry got his face destroyed Saturday night in a loss to Vicente Luque.

Perry took a knee to the face during UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay, and his nose was completely re-arranged.

Of all the injuries we've seen in the UFC, this one from Perry, who ended up losing the fight, is right up there with the worst of them.

Take a look at the damage below.

Mike Perry’s nose is DONE WTF pic.twitter.com/M8h91XBvhE — Matthew Coca (@MatthewCocaCBS) August 11, 2019

That's simply one of the most disgusting injuries I've ever seen. His nose is nowhere near where it's supposed to be!

He takes a knee to the face, and somehow managed to continue fighting, despite the fact his nose was completely out of place.

If that had happened to me, I probably would have just died on the spot.

I have no idea what medical procedures are necessary to fix that kind of damage, but let’s all hope he gets it done sooner than later.

That looks like the kind of injury you might never bounce back from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) on Aug 8, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

I still can’t believe he didn’t just get knocked out on the spot. The fact he continued forward is by far and away the most impressive part about the whole fight.

He might have lost, but he proved he’s one hell of a badass guy for the UFC to have on their roster.