Pain: Chicago Bears Suffer One Of The Most Heartbreaking Losses You’ll Ever See

Bears fans have to be gutted … I’d be nauseous if this happened to my Dolphins.

If you ask the side of me that’s a Miami Dolphins fan, I’d tell you that the best game of Sunday’s slate was the Phins’ 30-0 ass-whoopin’ against our rival New York Jets, but if you ask the non-emotional sports betting journalist blogger side of me, I’d tell you that the Chicago Bears-Cleveland Browns contest certainly needs to be a part of the conversation.

Yeah, I know, I didn’t have that going into the week either, but it was an absolute banger.

Chicago got things started after intercepting Joe Flacco, eventually cashing in for the first score and 7-0 lead.

And it happened again, this time with the Bears getting the pick-six and extending their lead to 14-7, later expanding that advantage to 17-7.

But the Browns charged back, starting with a field goal to knock Chicago‘s edge down to seven, and then later, they tied the game up on a touchdown. And then after that, scored another set of unanswered points off a field goal that put them ahead, 20-17.

With only 32 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears were handed back the ball, facing a scenario where they were down by three points and had no timeouts to work with. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Gloriously Does ‘Waddle Celly’ After Jaylen Waddle Scores Off Thoroughbred Bomb)

The drive actually started out well for Chicago, but of course, with “Da Bears” being “Da Bears,” they eventually screwed things up and were unable to put themselves into position to tie the game on a field goal. Instead, they were forced to go for a Hail Mary (and the win), and it was … pain, pure pain.

HOLY OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/l6fbNhvmW8 — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023

Lord have mercy … this is as heartbreaking as me losing four 4-leg parlays all by one during NFL Sunday.

Darnell Mooney you HAVE to catch this pic.twitter.com/sTJGfd5kgD — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 17, 2023

My sympathies, Bears fans. Goodness gracious.