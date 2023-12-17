Editorial

Wild Cure Bowl Features A Whopping 13 Fumbles, An Outright Water Party And A Plan To Pee Your Pants

The Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl was absolutely amazing, with the game featuring 13 fumbles, a Slip-N-Slide party and a plan to pee your pants. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @AppState_FB]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What a way to kick off bowl season!

If you weren’t being flooded with the NFL and loads of sports bets (and literal rain being down here in Florida) like I was Saturday, then you might have missed out on the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl (man, I love these sponsored bowl names).

I did, and I’ve come to regret that despite a 13-9 score that appeared to be a snore-fest on paper — Appalachian State won that game over Miami (Ohio) to be the … let’s say it again … Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl champions. Love that! (RELATED: ‘You Was Talkin’ About My Mama’: Video Shows Crazy Tension Poppin’ Off Between Deion Sanders, Jay Norvell)

And holy hell, did their victory come along with some storylines.

First, let’s start off with the fact that the game featured a crazy 13 fumbles, this because it was pissing down rain. Hell, there were so many fumbles that the game even came down to one.

Then, taking advantage of the rain and celebrating their victory, Appy State took part in a good ol’ fashioned Slip-N-Slide when things were all said and done.

Oh, and to add even more glory to this game, we had ESPN’s Booger McFarland telling us at halftime how players could use the rain as a shield and straight up pee in their pants — such a football man thing to do.

Welcome back, bowl season. God, I’ve missed the living hell out of you.