Wild Cure Bowl Features A Whopping 13 Fumbles, An Outright Water Party And A Plan To Pee Your Pants

What a way to kick off bowl season!

If you weren’t being flooded with the NFL and loads of sports bets (and literal rain being down here in Florida) like I was Saturday, then you might have missed out on the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl (man, I love these sponsored bowl names).

I did, and I've come to regret that despite a 13-9 score that appeared to be a snore-fest on paper — Appalachian State won that game over Miami (Ohio) to be the … let's say it again … Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl champions. Love that!

And holy hell, did their victory come along with some storylines.

And holy hell, did their victory come along with some storylines.

First, let’s start off with the fact that the game featured a crazy 13 fumbles, this because it was pissing down rain. Hell, there were so many fumbles that the game even came down to one.

The on-field call of fumble stands! Ronald Clarke scooped it up before EJ Jackson came away with the ball. pic.twitter.com/y3ZJWwx7Cp — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 16, 2023

Then, taking advantage of the rain and celebrating their victory, Appy State took part in a good ol’ fashioned Slip-N-Slide when things were all said and done.

Victory formation … victory slide pic.twitter.com/FOpvbGBxnx — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 16, 2023

Oh, and to add even more glory to this game, we had ESPN’s Booger McFarland telling us at halftime how players could use the rain as a shield and straight up pee in their pants — such a football man thing to do.

Booger McFarland (@ESPNBooger) on the one upside of playing a football game soaking wet in the rain 🤣🤣 #LetItFlow pic.twitter.com/cDXXYyQ9Mt — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 16, 2023

Welcome back, bowl season. God, I’ve missed the living hell out of you.