‘You Was Talkin’ About My Mama’: Video Shows Crazy Tension Poppin’ Off Between Deion Sanders, Jay Norvell

My man Prime don’t play!

When it came to Deion Sanders‘ first season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, Coach Prime and the boys dealt with some pretty cool highs, but also some pretty crappy lows.

To kick off the campaign, the Buffs started things out great with a crisp 3-0 record. However, they ended up losing eight of their last nine games, including dropping six consecutively at the end of the campaign.

Prior to coming in last place in the Pac-12, Coach Prime and Colorado had the attention of every single college football fan out there, taking out TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State to begin things.

Before kickoff, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell spoke about Coach Prime and took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Buffs skipper over him wearing both a hat and sunglasses while talking to the press.

“We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos. And it’s great. I loved it. But our kids came out of those videos really with a chip on their shoulder,” said Norvell on his radio show. “They’re tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it.

“I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me. They’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play.”

Yeah, Sanders wasn’t playing that, in particular the “mother” comment.

On the latest edition of Amazon Prime Video’s “Coach Prime,” a tense post-game exchange between Sanders and Norvell was revealed, coming after the Buffaloes’ double overtime victory over the Rams … and boy oh boy.

Episode 3 of “Coach Prime” reveals the interaction between Coach Prime and Jay Norvell on the field after Norvell infamously said: “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.” pic.twitter.com/3RRa4VeIgW — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) December 14, 2023

His son told him “don’t put your hands on him” … Wooh! That boy Deion is a cold-blooded G!