‘If I Can’t Have Them, Neither Can You’: Man In Chicago Pleads Guilty To Drowning 3 Children

A man in Chicago pleaded guilty to drowning his three young children, Associated Press (AP) reported.

36-year-old Jason Karels entered a guilty but mentally ill plea to three charges of first-degree murder, according to AP. Karels admitted to drowning his children, 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon, on June 13, 2022. He will face a life sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections without any chance of parole, as announced by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

The crime was discovered when officers checked on the children’s welfare, according to the AP. They discovered a note at Karels’ residence, intended for his estranged wife. “If I can’t have them neither can you,” the note stated. (RELATED: Son Allegedly Kills Father By Running Him Over Multiple Times Outside Bar)

“This case has devastated the community,” Rinehart said, AP reported. “We hope that today’s resolution provides some measure of closure, and we will continue to provide support to the family.”

Karels’ apprehension followed a police chase, culminating in a crash, the AP added. He was briefly hospitalized post-crash, where he confessed to the first responders about his responsibility for his children’s deaths and his subsequent attempt at self-harm.

At the time of incident, Karels and his estranged wife were sharing custody of their children, living separately, the AP reported. In preparation for his sentencing, scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024, a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered for Karels.