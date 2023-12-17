Vivek Ramaswamy Slams Mainstream Media, Tells Van Jones To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called out mainstream media telling CNN analyst Van Jones to “shut the f*ck up” while on stage at a Turning Point USA event Sunday.

Ramaswamy appeared at Turning Point USA’s America Fest 2023, which is a four-day event featuring popular conservative figures speaking to young Republicans on the political climate and issues of today. During his speech at the event, the Republican presidential candidate could be heard at first demanding that the government “tell” the “truth again” in the United States, emphasizing that the American people “can handle the truth.”

Ramaswamy then continued to pivot his attention to the previous GOP debate and the “mainstream media,” stating that his demands are the “things you’re not supposed to say” within the GOP. (RELATED: CNN Personality Lashes Out At His Own Network After Townhall With Vivek)

“We demand a government that tells us the truth again in this country. That’s what we require – we can handle the truth. That’s what it means to be a citizen of this country,” Ramaswamy stated.

“So I say that on that last debate stage to a bunch of Republicans that are shaking in their boots, these are the things you’re not supposed to say in the Republican Party even today. And then you get the mainstream media.”

🚨 VIVEK: “Van Jones should just shut the f*ck up” pic.twitter.com/3UGCIDs3ke — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2023

The GOP candidate additionally slammed Jones, calling out the host’s previous comments about the candidate, to which Ramaswamy told Jones to “shut the f*ck up.” (RELATED: ‘Blow His Brains Out’: New Hampshire Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Vivek Ramaswamy)

“You got this character Van Jones on CNN afterwards saying, ‘this is the rise of an American demagogue who’s going to live 50 years longer than Trump. This is dangerous. I am shaking,’ – that’s what he says. Just shut the f*ck up. At a certain point, just shut the f*ck up,” Ramaswamy stated.

Following the fourth GOP debate in early December, Jones had commented during a CNN panel on Ramaswamy’s performance stating that he had been “shaking” while watching the debate, according to The Hill. The CNN analyst warned that Ramaswamy was not only “dangerous,” but that he was “one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth,” the outlet reported.

“You’re watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person. And I literally, I was— I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know. That is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth,” Jones had stated, according to The Hill.