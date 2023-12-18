Derrick Henry Implies He’s Leaving Tennessee Titans — The Only Team He’s Ever Known — After This Season

It’s hard to imagine Derrick Henry not being a Tennessee Titan, but that could very well be the case after this season.

When it comes to this generation, there’s no debate whatsoever that Titans superstar Derrick Henry is the greatest running back. The former Alabama man led the NFL in rushing yards in each 2019 and 2020, and since 2018, he’s rushed for a whopping 7,985 yards. That’s first-place for that time span, coming in way over Nick Chubb’s 6,511.

But despite all of the glory in Henry’s career and all of his alien-like abilities, even he can’t compete against Father Time — a still undefeated Father Time. (RELATED: Ravens’ Keaton Mitchell Suffers Horrific Knee Injury While Having Outright Brilliant Game In Such A Tough, Tough Break)

Here in the 2023 campaign, the 29-year-old Henry is tallying 3.8 yards-per-carry, which is the worst of his career.

With an unfortunate decline happening, his contract coming to a close and rookie Tyjae Spears out here doing his thing, it appears that Henry could be in his last season with Tennessee. Henry even implied that 2023 could be his final run with the Titans after the team’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

“Definitely today you had that feeling,” said Henry, per CBS Sports. “We had a hope of kind of slipping in there. and then being eliminated, knowing its three games left. I’ve been here my whole career. I definitely want to go out strong, which isn’t the case. Just trying to give it my all these last three games and leave it all on the field.”

WATCH:

Derrick Henry says the feeling really hit him today that his #Titans career could be coming to an end… pic.twitter.com/i7xfspJEL8 — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 17, 2023

Interesting times in Nashville indeed…