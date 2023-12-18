I’m Simply Begging Conservatives To Stop Being Cringe

Conservatives might win the overall morality argument against Democratic behavior in 2023, but a video shared Sunday proves there’s a long way to go to stop being as cringe as libs.

A 25-second clip was shared on Twitter by writer Ashley St. Clair of what appears to be a really, really shockingly awful wannabe-conservative Christmas song that is not conservative, Christmas-y, or even really a song. It was published on Friday by Trump Latinos’ official YouTube channel, but I highly recommend watching a shorter clip so this doesn’t ruin your day like it has for me and many of my colleagues.

The “lyrics” for this “song” include lines like “trans men don’t understand what it takes to be a woman.” Firstly, this doesn’t make sense. Does the singer not understand there are biological men and women, and a “trans man” would be a chick who thinks they’re a dude. Does she mean “trans women” perhaps?

This is worse than Jill Biden’s White House nutcracker video pic.twitter.com/f76vOyZbuN — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 17, 2023

The song continues “let your man make the money baby, you just do the cooking” while the singer emulates a stripper. “Biden’s a Grinch, Kamala’s a witch,” it continues, making me want to physically throw up it’s so embarrassing.

The rest of the clip is just some dude who autotuned himself begging for four more years of President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Worst Proposal Ever Caught On Video. You Might Die Of Cringe Watching This)

It’s not that the sentiment of the song is off, it’s just that the whole thing is a cringe fest. It is seriously stuff like this that means conservatives will lose the culture war. How are you supposed to be successful at anything when this is how you choose to represent yourself? This is almost as tragic as self-proclaimed “alpha male” Nick Adams trying to get famous by attacking Paige Spiranac. Ew.