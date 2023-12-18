Tom Brady Reacts After Unsuspecting Family Mistakenly Gets His Childhood Family Photo

Tom Brady replied to a video shared on TikTok, poking fun at the fact his family photos were received by total strangers by accident.

Brady took to social media Sunday to explain how in a bizarre coincidence, his mom had some childhood family photographs printed at CVS, and they somehow fell into the hands of an entirely different family. That family was quite shocked to receive the NFL star’s family memories — and it took Brady off-guard as well.

“My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco 😅,” Brady wrote.

A California-based family got quite the surprise when they received their printed photos from CVS…there was a personal photo of Tom Brady included! Click ⬇️to see Tom’s reaction to the mix-up!https://t.co/PPSdyzLAi9 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 18, 2023

The error was first discovered when a family in California opened their photo order from CVS and saw Tom Brady and his loved ones staring back at them. Brady’s family had posed for a group photo, and some of the people in the image were sporting San Francisco 49ers gear.

Brady’s family photo included the NFL star posing in a football stadium with his three kids in tow.

An unexplained mix-up at CVS seems to have resulted in a switcharoo, and the photographs were somehow swapped.

The confused family posted a TikTok video sharing the image they expected they would receive, followed by the mistakenly delivered image of Brady’s family.

“The photo my mom ordered to CVS,” the family wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

A screenshot of the text message then flashed on the screen, alongside the question, “Tom do you want your family photo back???”

“Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas. We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣??????” the message read.

At that point, Brady personally weighed in, noting the humor in the mix-up. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not What I Dreamed Of’: Gisele Bündchen Says She Was Just ‘Surviving’ In Marriage One Year After Divorce)

“Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap,” the Bay area family wrote to Brady.

Social media users quickly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the unbelievable mix-up.

“The best part is that you’re in 49ers merch😂,” one person said.