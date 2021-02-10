Tom Brady Has Hilarious Response To Viral Video Of Him Appearing To Be Drunk

Tom Brady had a great reaction to a video appearing to show him plastered.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went mega-viral Wednesday when he appeared to be absolutely tanked at the Super Bowl parade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His reaction was outstanding. He tweeted in response to the video, “Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila”

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Home run, folks. That’s a home run response. He didn’t try to run from the video. He didn’t try to hide from it or lie.

He just cracked an awesome joke and kept it moving.

Tom Brady looks like he might have enjoyed a few light beers during the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/KkIuECIPpb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2021

Look, we all like drinking, right? There’s nothing better than a few cold light beers after a hard day at work.

Now, multiply that by about a million, and I’d imagine that’s what it’s like to be crushing beers with the boys after winning the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat ???? (via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

Brady more than deserves all the light beer he wants. If he wants six, then that’s fine. If he wants 26, then that’s also 100% acceptable. When you win seven Super Bowls, you get to do whatever you want!

Cut @TomBrady’s career into thirds and he might be a HOFer in each one. ???? (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/UAEkUHImiZ — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2021

Stay frosty, Tom!