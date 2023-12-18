Five-Star USC QB Malachi Nelson Enters Transfer Portal In Absolutely Shocking Fashion: REPORT

Bombshell in Los Angeles!

Malachi Nelson, who was a five-star freshman quarterback for the USC Trojans and the Class of 2023 No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, announced to the Trojans staff that he’s placing himself into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Originally a commit to the Oklahoma Sooners when he came out of high school, he changed course on Nov. 28, 2021 by switching to USC after Lincoln Riley left OU’s head coaching gig for the Hollywood dreams of the Trojans.

In the last recruiting cycle, Nelson was listed as the No. 1-ranked quarterback and also the top California recruit. From Los Alamitos, he won the 2022 national Gatorade player of the year. As a senior in high school, Nelson tallied 2,898 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

USC five-star freshman QB Malachi Nelson is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/Y9ll08gSXL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2023

What a move … something that I’m quite curious about.

You have the prestige of USC, the swagged out red and yellow of the Trojans, the beautiful city of Los Angeles, I’m sure the university has a splendid NIL program with mad bankroll, you’re potentially the new starting quarterback with Caleb Williams possibly headed to the NFL, why leave?

I can’t help but to think that maybe something is going to end up happening with Lincoln Riley’s job, and with Nelson being a Riley transplant, maybe he wants out for a fresh start? (RELATED: Wild Cure Bowl Features A Whopping 13 Fumbles, An Outright Water Party And A Pass To Pee Your Pants)

Another thing: Maybe USC has an incoming top recruit, and Nelson knows he’s not gonna start?

All I’m stuck with is a crap load of questions.

…and in the process, STILL anticipating whether or not my Miami Hurricanes are going to land Cam Ward.

Miami brought in Rick Ross to help recruit transfer portal QB Cam Ward on his official visit 😳 pic.twitter.com/Lm97XPexeE — Mercury (@CollegeSportsCo) December 13, 2023

Man, the transfer portal is poppin’ in Los Angeles and Miami!