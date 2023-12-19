Legendary Director David Lynch Reveals The Incredibly Bizarre Request He Made When Offered Acting Role

Film director David Lynch revealed in an interview released Tuesday he agreed to take on an acting role in Steven Spielberg’s movie if he was given a bag of Cheetos in his dressing room.

Lynch, known for directing “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” made an appearance at the end of Spielberg’s autobiographical movie “The Fabelmans” as the character John Ford. The movie, released in 2022, follows Spielberg’s adolescence in a fictionalized sense.

Ford was also an American film director, known for the John Wayne movies “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Stagecoach.” He and Spielberg crossed paths early in the latter’s career. Spielberg called Lynch to ask him directly to take on the role of Ford in his movie, Empire reported.

At first, Lynch didn’t want to take on the role. “When it comes to acting, I’ve purposely tried to stay away from it,” he told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Twin Peaks’ Creator David Lynch Thinks Trump May Be ‘One Of The Greatest Presidents In History’).

He agreed to the role on the condition of a bag of Cheetos in his dressing room. “Well, Cheetos, number one, I love them,” he told the outlet. “And any chance I can, I get them.”

David Lynch says his main requirement for taking on a role in ‘THE FABELMANS’ was getting a bag of Cheetos. “I love them. Any chance I can, I get them. But I know that they’re not exactly health food. So when I do leave the house and I get a chance to… But I don’t get them that… pic.twitter.com/HJgaIEIRFD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 19, 2023

“But I know that they’re not exactly health food. So when I do leave the house and I get a chance to… But I don’t get them that often, honestly. If I do get them, I want a big bag,” he added. “Because once you start … you need to have a lot before you could slow down and actually stop. Otherwise, with a small bag, then you’d be prowling for days to find more […] It’s incredible flavour.”