Famous Singer Celebrated Artistic Emancipation By Posing Nude

Pop star Kesha Sebert, known mononymously as “Kesha,” posed completely naked on the beach Tuesday, shortly after it was announced that she had parted ways with Kemosabe Records and RCA Records.

The singer surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers when she broke free of her clothes, seemingly in celebration of her new freedom from her longtime management team and record label. Kesha stood completely nude against the backdrop of a picturesque nature scene. She had her toes in the water, and looked straight ahead, while someone photographed her from behind, putting her whole bare ass on display.

The star kept her caption vague, letting her nude photo take the spotlight.

“Coming back home to me ❤️,” she wrote to her Instagram page.

Kesha didn’t indicate what her location was, but the stunning hot spot and her nude picture immediately ignited social media.

“We love you! Free like a bird!” and “Freedom! Us Animals” — as her fans are known — “never stopped fighting for you! enjoy your freedom K 💗,” were among the many encouraging messages posted by fans.

“FREEDOMMMMMMMM. so excited for whatever is next for you. we’ll be here when you’re ready to release music again but pls take some time to heal and rest and enjoy life as a free woman,” wrote another fan. (RELATED: Kesha Settles Decade-Old Defamation Lawsuit With Dr. Luke)

Kesha ended her years-long legal battle with producer and Kemosabe Records founder Lukasz Gottwald — also known as “Dr. Luke” — in June, approximately six months after she and Gottwald agreed to settle his defamation case against her out of court, according People.

During the lengthy legal dispute, Kesha accused Gottwald of abusing her sexually, physically and emotionally.