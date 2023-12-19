Kamala Harris Announces Pro-Abortion Tour

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday she will be traveling the country in an effort to advocate for the right to abortion.

Harris’ tour will begin during the presidential election year on Jan. 22, 2024 with a trip to Wisconsin, according to a White House announcement. The tour, dubbed the “Reproductive Freedom Tour,” takes aim at the reversal of Roe V. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022 and gave the authority to regulate and restrict abortions back to individual states. (RELATED: Where Is Kamala Harris? VP Has Spent Nearly One Month Away Since 2024 Campaign Launch)

“Extremists across our country continue to wage a full-on attack against hard-won, hard-fought freedoms as they push their radical policies – from banning abortion in all 50 states and criminalizing doctors, to forcing women to travel out of state in order to get the care they need,” Harris said in a press release. “I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body – not the government.”

The vice president’s tour will aim to highlight “the harm” of the reversal of Roe V. Wade, according to the White House announcement. During the tour, the vice president will work to hold “extremists accountable” for suggesting a national abortion ban, the press release states.

Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman’s fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body. In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back. Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/wvZF94FJZa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 19, 2023



President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign launched a $25 million ad campaign in August targeting 2024 presidential candidates’ stances on abortion. Pro-life organizations hit back, arguing Democrats had the more extreme positions. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Groups Urge Legislators To Stop Funding Foreign Orgs Promoting Gender Ideology, Abortion)

“As long as they are in office, decisions about your body will be made by you, not by them,” the ad says about Biden and Harris.

Ahead of the 2024 election, a majority of Democrats, 77%, say they support the access to abortion for any reason, according to a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll released in November.

“For many Americans, this is an issue that has nuance,” Jocelyn Kiley, associate director of U.S. politics research for Pew Research Center, previously told the WSJ about the poll.