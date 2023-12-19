Madison Square Garden Cuts Off Supermodel’s Free Knicks Tickets After Insulting Exit: REPORT

Madison Square Garden cut off supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s VIP privileges after she dissed the team by departing in the middle of a gripping Knicks game.

Sources said that Ratajkowski and her model friend Irina Shayk attended the Knicks game on Nov. 24 and took advantage of their free courtside seats. They were, however, nowhere to be found as the New York Knicks roared back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 100-98.

The penalty for their notable absence during such a crucial moment turned out to be the retraction of their coveted comped seats, according to Page Six.

The powers that be at Madison Square Garden are serious about their decision.

The supermodel reportedly requested some comped tickets for the Rangers game shortly after the Knicks debacle, and was rejected.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden shed light on the situation during a recent interview with Page Six.

“Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers,” they confirmed. Instead, “she was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time,” they noted, according to Page Six.

Sources close to the matter clarified that Ratajkowski is welcome to return anytime, should she wish to purchase tickets, but would just not be receiving free tickets any longer.

Floor seats at the venue routinely sell for thousands, and celebrities are routinely given free seats. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Supermodel Gets Testy When Asked About Dating Tom Brady)

A source close to Ratajkowski came forward to say that the supermodel “was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home.”

Ratajkowski and Shayk were spotted departing the venue with mere minutes left in the game, just ask the Knicks made their comeback.