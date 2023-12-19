Police Arrest Super Bowl Champ For Allegedly Carrying Out Multiple Robberies: REPORT

Police arrested former NFL running back Derrick Ward after he allegedly committed multiple robberies at local Los Angeles businesses, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement officers took Ward into custody early Monday afternoon, and booked him into jail at roughly 6:30 p.m., according to TMZ. The former star athlete and Super Bowl champion is accused of robbing gas stations and a variety of other stores. The 43-year-old reportedly did not use a gun during the alleged robberies, according to TMZ.

Ex-Giant Derrick Ward: Bill Belichick still wields ‘a ton of power’ within organization https://t.co/XcoCBG0Nw3 pic.twitter.com/HNEQYKMz6D — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2022

Police accused Ward of using force and fear to obtain money from the stores he allegedly robbed, according to the outlet.

The exact names and number of stores he allegedly stole from have not been released to the public at this time.

It is reported that Ward allegedly committed these crimes “recently,” but the official dates and time frames of each incident were not shared.

The 6-foot tall, 23o pound former NFL player was a 7th-round pick by the New York Jets in 2004, and his professional NFL career spanned 8 years. He has also played with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans.

13 years ago today, one of the best games at Giants Stadium towards the late 2000’s. Derrick Ward and Brandon Jacobs combine for over 300 yards rushing while Ward rushed for over 200 yards himself. A classic Giants win. pic.twitter.com/sbqlJwm74C — Bleeding Blue: Giants History Podcast (@Bleeding__Blue) December 21, 2021

Ward signed a $17 million contract and was part of the New York Giants Super Bowl squad that beat the New England Patriots in the 2007 season.

He played in a total of 93 NFL games and has a total of 15 touchdowns to his name. (RELATED: Burglars Ransack Actor Damson Idris’ Home During Robbery)

He remains in police custody at the time of this writing. Ward’s bail has been set at $250,000, according to TMZ.