Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Reportedly Bailed On Their Relationship Ahead Of The Holidays

The queen of Christmas will apparently be celebrating the holidays alone after sources said Mariah Carey’s boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, broke up with her, according to Page Six.

Source close to the couple said Tanaka has already officially split from the superstar singer, citing he wants to have a family of his own, according to Page Six. Tanaka reportedly wanted very different things from life than Carey had to offer, and their 14-year age gap began to weigh on him leading up to the termination of their relationship.

“He wants to have a family,” the source told Page Six. “That’s not where she is at.”

Carey is already a mother of twins she shares with Nick Cannon. Her son Moroccan and her daughter, Monroe, are now 12-years-old, and she has already moved well beyond the early motherhood stage.

Tanaka does not have any biological children of his own, according to Page Six.

Tanaka and Carey met while he was working as part of the iconic singer’s team. He was a backup dancer for Carey, and in time, sparks flew and they became romantically involved. The pair took their time before jumping into a relationship with one another. They began working together professionally in 2006, and began dating in 2016, when Carey called it quits with fiancé James Packer, according to People.

Breakup rumors began swirling when Carey kicked off her annual trip to Aspen without Tanaka by her side. (RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Drummer Files For Divorce After 16 Months Of Marriage: REPORT)

He was also notably absent from her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour in November.

“He wants to start having his own life,” the source told Page Six.

Tanaka and Carey were last spotted together while celebrating her birthday in March.