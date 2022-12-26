‘She Doesn’t Understand Music’: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Co-Writer Slams The Star’s Musical Skills

Mariah Carey’s co-collaborator on “All I Want For Christmas,” Walter Afanasieff, fired off about the iconic star on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild” podcast, claiming she lacks musical skill.

Afanasieff alleges Carey took full credit for the internationally successful song and fought back by stating he co-created the song and was largely responsible for its success. He criticized Carey by alleging she wasn’t as talented as fans may have thought. “She doesn’t play anything, she doesn’t play keyboard or piano. She doesn’t understand music, she doesn’t know chord changes and music theory or anything like that,” Afanasieff said during the podcast.

Afanasieff told fans the star simply didn’t possess the skill to create the music that he says she claims she was solely responsible for.

Carey refuted the allegations and came back with evidence to prove her point.

She said she wrote the song and posted an old video of herself declaring that fact during a VH1 interview from 1994. The video was posted to her Instagram story, showing fans that she explained the behind-the-scenes writing process to them at that time.

“I was up at the farm, upstate where we did the video, and it was nighttime, and I was just walking around, and I got the idea for the song,” Carey said at the time.

“I don’t know where it came from, sometimes things just come to me like that,” she said in the video. “That melody just came into my head, the verse melody. And then, I was walking around, and I just went in and I had a little keyboard set up there and I just kind of finished the lyrics and the melody just came pretty quickly,” Carey said in the video. (RELATED: Police Reportedly Arrest Mariah Carey’s Alleged Burglars)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VH1 (@vh1)

“She doesn’t know a diminished chord from a minor seventh chord to a major seventh chord,” Afanasieff added.

“So to claim that she wrote a very complicated chord-structured song with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl, it’s kind of a tall tale,” he said on the podcast.

Afanasieff insists he and Carey came up with the song together while working on three songs for her Christmas album, “Merry Christmas.” This is the one thing both parties seemed to agree on.

“Mariah has never claimed to write ‘All I Want for Christmas’ by herself or as a child. She has always credited Walter, as he is cited as a writer on the song, so that would be ridiculous,” a representative for Carey told The New York Post.

“Not sure where that rumor came from, but Mariah is very respectful of writers and the craft, as she is a songwriter herself,” Carey’s representatives told The New York Post.