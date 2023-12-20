Country Music Star Ashlie Amber Credits Morgan Wallen With Bringing Black People Into The Genre

Up-and-coming country music star Ashlie Amber said in an article published Tuesday that Morgan Wallen deserves more credit for bringing black people into the genre.

Amber spoke with Whiskey Riff about her career since appearing on “My Kind of Country,” a singing competition featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves. Though Amber was raised listening to powerful women like Whitney Houston, Shania Twain and more, she gave a big nod to Wallen for opening the door for black artists to lean into country music.

“What he’s doing with music, and the fact that he’s able to incorporate so much R&B and so much hip-hop over his country sound, is incredible because he’s opened the doors to a demographic of people that love music, that love to stream it, that love to go to concerts,” Amber told the outlet. “I am allowed to have a song with 808s and trap on it, but I can also come down and just have banjo and guitar and all of the core country traditional sounds.”

Morgan Wallen honored Pat Tillman and Twitter did not take it well https://t.co/30NzFPBcVq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2023

A lot of far-leftists and failed musicians who now write about music will probably be horrified by Amber’s statements. According to them, Wallen is the definition of “racist.” Back in 2021, Wallen’s neighbor secretly recorded him using a racial slur with a group of friends. He was almost cancelled by the corporate media industry, but managed to save his soul and career by learning from his mistakes.

And it’s a lesson he still hasn’t stopped. In the years since this awful moment, Wallen has done more to find unity with people across America than any Democrat politician or “progressively-minded” person, group or organization. In fact, he’s united more Americans under a love of his music, regardless of their demographic, than anyone in any other context. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Gives Rare Statement On His Most Recent Success)

“I applaud him for bringing in a new demographic and making country music cool … I think it takes a very special type of person to be able to cross into that demographic. And people can see authenticity and fans can read through that,” Amber noted.

And I can’t agree more!