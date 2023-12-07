‘No Excuse’: Morgan Wallen Gives Rare Interview About Racial Slur Use And Almost Cancelation

Billboard profiled country music icon Morgan Wallen on Wednesday after what has been a multi-year success fest that almost ended before it began.

Morgan Wallen is the most successful music artist in the country right now, possibly even the western world. He’s coming off the highest-grossing international tour of 2023, which ended with Great Britain finally embracing country music (I never thought I’d see the day). And he’s released two back-to-back chart-topping albums that are redefining his genre.

But back in 2021, Wallen almost lost it all after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur around close friends. He was dropped by seemingly all of his professional teams and was essentially canceled by the entertainment industry … but real Americans watched Wallen learn and grow from his mistake. And even with zero support from the lizard people who run media, Wallen is on his way to being the biggest musician in modern history.

“There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse,” Wallen told Billboard of using the slur. “I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it. And I think, for me, in my heart I was never that guy that people were portraying me to be, so there was a little bit of like, ‘Damn, I’m kind of actually mad about this a little bit because I know I shouldn’t have said this, but I’m really not that guy.’ I put myself in just such a shit spot, you know? Like, ‘You really messed up here, guy.’ If I was that guy, then I wouldn’t have cared. I wouldn’t have apologized. I wouldn’t have done any of that if I really was that guy that people were saying about me.”

Following the leaked video, Wallen met with several black leaders and other groups to educate himself, “to learn and try to be better,” he added. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Laugh-Out-Loud ‘Thank You’ Video Goes Viral)

He’s also donated $500,000 to organizations like the National Museum of African American Music, Rock Against Racism and the Black Music Action Coalition, according to Billboard. And three dollars from every Wallen ticket goes to his More Than My Hometown Foundation to help underserved communities. He’s reportedly donated over $1 million in 2023 alone.

So while the lizard-run corporate media continues to try and blacklist Wallen from award shows and mainstream media, who cares? Wallen sounds like he’s living in the best of both worlds: success in his almost dream job (he wanted to be a baseball player), wealth, philanthropy and not having to deal with all the stupid ass parties Hollywood and the media love to throw — where all the food is shit and all the people are fake.