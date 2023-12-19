Morgan Wallen Gets Major Mainstream Invite. Is He Officially Un-Canceled?

Morgan Wallen is officially taking part in “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” which will air live on CBS and be streamed on Paramount+ on Dec. 31.

Wallen is joining a stunning lineup of country’s biggest names, including HARDY, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, and a handful of others who I’m not a massive fan of personally but they’re still really good, according to Wall102.

There’s no one in country music close to Wallen’s level of success and fame in 2023, but that hasn’t stopped the Grammys, MTV, and a bunch of other corporate losers from ignoring him and his works. Though this isn’t the first time Wallen has been invited back into the mainstream since his 2021 corporate music industry cancelation, it’s certainly one of the most normalizing settings to find the artist.

Chick From Brutal Morgan Wallen Fight Is Now A Playboy Model | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/YtL5ATQtJj — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 11, 2023

Does this mean the American people have spoken? Is Wallen officially forgiven? Or does CBS realize the only way anyone would watch their NYE show is if Wallen performs? Probably, but who cares? It’ll be a really fun show now, and that’s the most important thing! (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Closes Out 2023 With A Huge Win)

The name —other than Wallen’s — I am most stoked for is Bailey Zimmerman. I couldn’t get this kid off my algorithms just a couple of years ago, so I wrote about him. Within months, he was joining Wallen on tour. He’s now one of the biggest up-and-comers in the entire music industry, and he more than deserves it. Congrats!