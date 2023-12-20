NFL Legend Ed Budde Dead At 89

Ed Budde, who is a former offensive lineman and Super Bowl IV champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, has passed away, according to an announcement Tuesday from his family. He was 89 years old.

The Budde family made the announcement through the Chiefs organization. It’s currently unknown how Budde died.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt in a statement. “Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City.

“He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors.”

We are saddened to share the passing of Chiefs Hall of Fame offensive lineman and Kansas City Ambassador Ed Budde.

A standout at Michigan State University, Budde was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He made the decision to play for Kansas City rather than the Philadelphia Eagles.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Budde was a Chief his whole career, including when they won the AFL Championship and squared off in Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers. (RELATED: What’s Going On? Colts Shockingly Suspend Two Players For The Rest Of The Season In The Middle Of Playoff Race)

Following the 1976 season, Budde retired from the NFL, being named to the All-time All-AFL Team.