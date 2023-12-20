DAVID BLACKMON: Just Stop Oil?

The “Just Stop Oil” protesters have made an increasing level of news lately, in part because the group’s affiliate organization, “!Declare Emergency!” has become increasingly active in the United States with the traffic-obstructing and art destroying actions that have been so commonplace in the UK and Europe in recent years.

On their websites, these glorified high school child vandals like to compare what they’re doing to the noble work of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King based on their view that the brand of climate alarmist cultism they practice is going to somehow save the world. This is of course utter nonsense, given the stark reality that if these spoiled children achieved their goal of immediately halting the production and use of oil and its related products, the end of modern society will quickly follow. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: This Agency Is Scrambling To Adjust Its Absurd ‘Peak Oil’ Predictions)

Here is just a small list of impacts that would take place immediately if governments were to force a sudden end to the use of oil and natural gas:

Every power grid on earth would immediately stop producing electricity, given that fossil fuels currently provide roughly 80% of the world’s primary energy.

Don’t tell me there would still be coal given that coal is transported all over the world on ships and trains powered by diesel, a derivative of oil.

And don’t try to claim there would still be wind and solar generation, since the raw materials and manufactured parts of both require massive amounts of natural gas and oil to mine, make, and transport, not to mention all the diesel fueled equipment needed to construct the wind farms and solar arrays themselves.

Simply put: All power generation of every kind would cease without oil and its derivative components to power and build it.

Billions of people would die in very short order. All over the world.

The Internet would fail.

Transportation of all kinds would be halted.

There would be no more cell phones or televisions or iPads or personal laptops to keep us entertained.

All telephonic systems would cease to work.

No more car traffic for these spoiled “Just Stop Oil” children to block.

No more galleries for them to deface, because no businesses other than absolute necessities would be open.

All fresh drinking water systems and all sewage systems would cease to function.

That grocery store down the street where all these Just Stop Oil children shop? Gone. Out of business.

Only people with the means and know-how to grow their own crops, raise their own farm animals and prepare their own food without modern cooking equipment would survive. How many of you know how to do any of that?

There would be no nice funeral services for the billions of dead – just millions of stinking, abandoned homes filled with rotting carcasses and mass graves dug by hand and shovels for those few who end up being buried at all.

The illegal immigration problems plaguing the world would go away since the few human beings left living would have no means of moving to any other country’s border to cross.

You want to brush your teeth? Sorry, no more toothpaste or toothbrushes since they’re made using petroleum products.

All those prescription meds you’re using to feel good and stay alive? Hah. Forget about those.

That local hospital where thousands of lives are saved every year? Gone. You’d have no means of getting to it in any event, other than walking. And if you’re sick enough or injured badly enough to need a hospital, you probably wouldn’t be able to walk to it, would you? The hospital’s backup generator and on-site fuel (assuming there is any) might keep it up and running on some sort of skeleton crew for a few weeks, but after that, you’re on your own.

These are just a few of the impacts that would happen if the “Just Stop Oil” spoiled children have their way in our society. None of this is supposition or opinion – it’s just reality.

At some point our leaders are going to have to just stop the “Just Stop Oil” and “!Declare Emergency!” madness, because it is a humanity-destroying movement.

David Blackmon is an energy writer and consultant based in Texas. He spent 40 years in the oil and gas business, where he specialized in public policy and communications.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.