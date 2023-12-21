Oklahoma Fans Sabotage OL Cayden Green’s Dad’s Business With 1-Star Ratings After He Transfers To Missouri

College football recruiting ain’t no game!

When offensive lineman Cayden Green decided to make the transfer from Oklahoma to Missouri, Sooners fans were absolutely livid about it. So much so, they unloaded on the kid’s dad by hammering his business with 1-star ratings, according to The Oklahoman. [There’s no need to attribute here. We can see the 1-star ratings for ourselves since they’re public]

Green, who is a 4-star recruit and a top 100 prospect, chose Oklahoma over Missouri back in 2022. Here in the 2023 season, Green started five games for the Sooners, with four of those being at the end of the campaign. (RELATED: Alabama Football’s Elijah Pritchett Arrested For Allegedly Spreading STD: REPORT)

Well, the crazy thing about tables … they turn. And that’s exactly what happened here. After just one year at OU, Green has made the move to go back to his home state of Missouri to play for the Tigers, doing so through the transfer portal. In other words, Mizzou ended up getting their guy, but Oklahoma fans didn’t take it well.

In fact, they were PISSED, so pissed they took out their fury on Green’s father (named Reginald) and started blasting his business with 1-star reviews on Google. Reginald is a State Farm insurance agent, The Oklahoman reported.

God bless him though … my man didn’t just put up with it. He fought back.

#Oklahoma fans are leaving one-star reviews for the business owned by a parent of a player who recently transferred to #Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/s1IFa4Aepo — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 21, 2023

What an embarrassment. Like seriously, if I was an Oklahoma fan, I’d be utterly embarrassed about this story.

My Miami Hurricanes are out here stealing recruits from head coaches and making others sweat…

Oklahoma is out here doing this nonsense — terrible.